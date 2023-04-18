UPDATE: All main lanes have reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right shoulder remains closed. Backup is heading back to Mesa, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were transported to the hospital with what are being called minor injuries after a single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 near the outlet mall, according to a spokesperson with El Paso Fire

The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. along Interstate 10 West at mile marker 5.

TxDOT is reporting that the right lane is closed because of the crash and backup is reaching back to Mesa Street. Clearing time is until further notice.