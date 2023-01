EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck was involved in a rollover crash at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson this morning according to Fire officials.

Apparently, the truck was carrying glass which spilled onto the roadway.

The crash is blocking the right to lanes and traffic is being diverted to Hercules due to the crews on scene cleaning the shattered glass.

It is not known yet what caused this incident. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.