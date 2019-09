EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover crash involving a car has Interstate 10 blocked going West.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on I-10 West near the Executive Center exit. According to a TxDOT camera, it appeared that one car flipped over onto its roof.

The two right lanes have been blocked as police and medics work on the area.

Traffic is backing up past UTEP and there are no details on how the crash happened.