EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rollover crash in West El Paso in front of the The Hospitals of Providence West campus sent three people to the hospital with injuries, according to fire dispatch.

Photos by Tony Pina

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Resler and San Felipe. Dispatch said one person was transported with serious injuries and two were transported with minor injuries. Four others refused transport.