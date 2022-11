EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The Texas Department of Transportation said clearing time was estimated to be about an hour.