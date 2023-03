EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night after a two-vehicle accident involving a rollover, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Photo credit- Sunland Park Fire

The accident took place at McNutt Rd. and Koogle Rd. in La Union. The call came in at around 9:35 p.m.

No further information has been released.