EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nine people were taken to the hospital, with some with serious injuries, Monday night after a rollover crash involving one car, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

The crash took place on Pete Dominici Highway, near mile marker 6, near Santa Teresa. One person was transported via air to the University Medical Center.

Photo: Sunland Park Fire Department

The call came in at around 10:46 p.m.