EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six people have been injured in what the El Paso Fire Department is calling a “mass-casualty incident” involving a rolled-over semitruck in Northwest El Paso, El Paso Fire reported via social media platform X.

The crash happened at Trans Mountain and North Desert. One person was transported Code 3 (serious injuries), and there were a total of six patients, the Fire Department said.

All lanes of traffic at North Desert and Trans Mountain are closed, according to TxDOT. Backup is to Trade Center. Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more information.