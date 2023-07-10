EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The people who run the Gene Roddenberry Planetarium want to caution the Borderland community about buying tickets from strangers.

“Please do not buy tickets from strangers. It is a scam. Our tickets are free,” organizers at the planetarium wrote on a Facebook post Monday afternoon, July 10.

You can reserve your free tickets online at Eventbrite.com. Tickets are available starting at 8 a.m. one week before the day of the show you want to attend.

“Example: If you want to attend the show of July Thursday the 20th; tickets will be available on July Thursday the 13th at 8:00 am on eventbrite.com,” the post explained.

The planetarium is run by El Paso Independent School District.

The school district partnered with the City of El Paso to update the planetarium in 2019. It is now located in Northeast El Paso on the grounds of the former Crosby Elementary School, 5411 Wren.

The planetarium was named after Gene Roddenberry, the creator of “Star Trek,” who was born in El Paso in 1921. Roddenberry also flew 89 combat missions in the Army Air Forces, the precursor of the U.S. Air Force, during World War II. Roddenberry died in 1991.