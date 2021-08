EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Legendary rock band Foreigner is headed back to the Sun City.

The British-American group behind such hits as “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” will perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Monday, April 11 of next year.

The band will be on the road for its “Greatest Hits” tour.

