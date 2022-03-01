EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Carl Robinson incumbent county commissioner of Precinct 4 and Sergio Coronado are in a close race in the Democratic primary for the seat.

On the Republican side of the March primary, candidates David Adams and Blanca Trout are in a close race as well.

The campaigns in both parties are gearing up for runoff elections. Early voting tallies came in at 7 p.m. just as polls closed.



Robinson led with 2,159 and Coronado trailed with 2,142. Adams led with 1,329 and Trout trailed with 1,267.

Democrat Carl Robinson faces two challengers from his own party and four from the Republican party in his race for re-election to the county commissioners court.

The Precinct 4 seat Robinson represents includes the Northeast, West Side and Upper Valley of El Paso. Nearly four years ago, Robinson defeated Andrew Haggerty, a Republican for the seat.

The Democratic candidates on the ballot for County Commissioner Precinct 4 include incumbent Carl Robinson and his two democratic challengers Sergio Coronado the President of the Canutillo School Board and Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd.

Democratic Candidates for County Commissioner Pct 4

In the Republican primary, four candidates are competing to represent the GOP in the November election against the Democratic nominee. The candidates include Adam Fatuch, David Adams, Victor Navarrete and Blanca Trout.

The field features a range of candidates who have served in elected office before, some who have been hopefuls and others who are newcomers to the political scene.

Robinson and fellow Democrats raised the most money in their races, by far, compared to their Republican counterparts. Robinson raised just over $13,000, receiving big contributions from developers Randall and Robert Bowling.

He also received big checks from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Association and El Paso Municipal Police Association. Robinson also loaned himself $8,000.

Robinson’s biggest rival in campaign contributions was Sergio Coronado, who raised $20,000 and spent $16,200 in his campaign.

Byrd spent $10,000 and spent $14,000 in her campaign.

Republican candidates in the Precinct 4 race.

To compare, Republican candidates raised a combined $4,000. Trout raised the most with $1,214 over a month’s period.