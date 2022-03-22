EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning.

EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St.

According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect.

There is no information on the nature of the robbery.

