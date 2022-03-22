EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning.
EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St.
According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect.
There is no information on the nature of the robbery.
- Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests
- Firefighters responding to residential fire in West El Paso
- El Paso mother meets daughter 31 years after her adoption
- Exclusive 9 day: Slowly warming trend kicks in this week
- Breakdown of $11.5M for El Paso community projects
- Video shows flying bounce house narrowly miss child
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.