UPDATE: SWAT situation in Las Cruces ends with officer-involved shooting, one man dead

UPDATE: SWAT callout in Las Cruces ended with officer-involved shooting and at least one deceased male.

According to a release, the shooting claimed the life of an 81-year-old male who fired multiple rounds at police, striking at least one police unit.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Tornillo Street to the report of an 81-year-old man with suicidal ideations.

Upon arrival, the man began to fire at the officers from inside his residence and struck at least one police vehicle.

According to police, they attempted to make contact with the man and made several announcements asking him to lay down his firearm, however, all efforts were unsuccessful.

A release has revealed that at some point the armed man exited the home and at least three Las Cruces police officers discharged their duty weapons.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and no officers were injured during the incident.

The three officers who fired at the man will be placed on standard administrative leave, a release said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under an open investigation.

ORIGINAL:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several residential roadways have been closed due to a SWAT callout in the Mesquite Historic District.

Several roadways and a portion of Spruce Avenue between Mesquite Street and Manzanita Street have been closed. Las Cruces police ask motorists and pedestrians to avoir the area until the incident is resolved.

According to a release, the SWAT callout begun Monday at about 1 p.m.

Several neighbors surrounding the 900 block of Tornillo Street have been asked to evacuate their homes or shelter in place until the situation has been deemed safe, police said.

No further details are available at this time.