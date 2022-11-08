EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are still out there and EPPD is asking the public for help in identifying them.

“If anyone has information on any of those road rage incidents, please call crime stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477) or call crimes against persons at 915-212-4040.” Enrique Carillo, EPPD

According to EPPD, two of the vehicles involved are a white sports car and a late model black Ford Mustang, with black rims. The mustang is believed to have a bullet hole in the top portion of the windshield.

According to Carillo, if you find yourself in a road rage incident there are a few things you can do to prevent it from escalating.

“Disengage as soon as possible, do not interact with these persons, do not try to keep up with them, just try to leave the area as soon as you can safely do so.” Enrique Carillo, EPPD

You can call 9-1-1 if you are still worried.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store