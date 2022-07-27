HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — The two suspects caught on camera attacking a man and his 2-year-old son on the North Freeway near Spring have both been arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Video of the shooting shows Benjamin Green assaulting the driver of the silver car before a woman he was with, Nazly Ortiz grabbed her gun. She fired one shot toward the back window and another towards a neighboring car dealership where one person was hurt.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the victim was driving his car with his young son, exiting off I-45 North at Parramatta. The suspected truck followed the car, and as both cars came to a stop, the male driver, identified as Green, approached the victim and allegedly assaulted him, Gonzalez said.

As the victim tried to leave, a female suspect, identified as Ortiz, got out of the truck with a handgun and shot into the back window of the car. The victim got into the car and drove off, but Ortiz allegedly fired another shot at the car. A bullet hit a nearby car dealership building, Gonzalez said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a possible graze wound but is in good condition.

Green is now charged with assault and Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault. Neither of their bail was set on Tuesday.