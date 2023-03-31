EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso International Airport will be performing road maintenance in front of the Airport Terminal staring April 3, through April 12.

The roadway work will require intermittently closing lanes leading up to the airport entrance and should be completed in two weeks excluding any unforeseen events or major weather. Airport visitors should follow the traffic and detour signage that will be in place for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Services that will be affected during this time include the following:

People dropping off and picking up passengers at the Airport Terminal curbside.

Pedestrians exiting at baggage claim.

Hotel and long-term shuttle bus service, Sun Metro, taxis, and ride-share apps such as Uber and Lyft.

The airport will have signage and extra personnel on-site to assist passengers in wayfinding.

To minimize the impact on passengers during construction, one hour of free parking will be offered to accommodate passenger drop off, pick up and traveling public. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to get to the airport during this period.