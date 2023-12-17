EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are this week’s road closures for Texas Department of Transportation in the El Paso Area.

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, Dec. 18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Clarkstone Court.

DETOUR: Turn right on Spur 16, turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn left on SH 178 (Artcraft Road), turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be re-striping the frontage road to accommodate a new temporary off-ramp.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 before Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete barriers to accommodate a new temporary off-ramp.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 5 a.m.

New temporary off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to South Desert Boulevard at SH 178 (Artcraft Road) will open to traffic.

This ramp will allow eastbound traffic to access SH 178 (Artcraft Road) and .

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m., through Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10, past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramp to for Transmountain Road is closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Mesa north- and southbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Hills left lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, Dec.18 through Thursday, Dec. 21

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, Dec. 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Mile Marker 19 and Wilderness Museum alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, Dec.19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Pershing on-ramp closed.

Gateway North at Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

Spall Repair

Monday, Dec. 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Shuster exit on and off ramp closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano westbound after Executive intersection right lane closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano westbound after Executive intersection left lane closed.

Thursday, Dec. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano eastbound before Executive intersection right lane closed.

Friday, Dec. 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano eastbound before Executive intersection left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, Dec.18 through Friday, Dec. 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east- and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, Dec.18 through Friday, Dec. 22

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

Horizon and Stockyard north- and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Monday, Dec. 18

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer northbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Maintenance

Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean westbound between Railroad and Gateway North alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Gateway East and West mobile operations between Chelsea and Viscount.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds.

Fred Wilson east and westbound between Chafee and Airport alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, Dec. 18 through Thursday, Dec. 21

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound left lane closure from North Loop Drive to Gateway East

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound alternating left lane closures from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound left lane closure from Sunfire Drive to Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing final project touch ups

Montana Widening Project

Monday Dec. 18

10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Smoke Signal Drive at Montana Avenue will be completely closed.

Crews will be adding drain installation.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino Drive Intersection full closure

Crews will be removing finalizing traffic lights.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Dec. 19 (and possibly through Thursday night)

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza and North Loop

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang.

Sunday, Dec. 17 through Thursday, Dec. 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Zaragoza Underpass complete closure

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and bridge deck pour.

Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 (and possibly through Friday)

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from South Americas to Pan American

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2

Daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Alameda Avenue west- and eastbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148

Crews will be working on cleaning up operations.

Landscaping Project

Monday, Dec. 18, Wednesday, Dec.20 and Friday, Dec. 22

Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Friday Jan. 5

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, Aug. 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, Feb. 6 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.