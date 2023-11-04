EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Nov. 4, which could affect your commute.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, Nov. 6

US-54 southbound between Sun Valley and Transmountain right lane closed.

Cassidy eastbound between Gateway North and South right lane closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North between Weaver and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.

Loop-375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD lanes (I-10) westbound between Resler and Mesa two left lanes and on-ramp closed.

Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.

Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Mile Marker 20 and Wilderness Museum left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds two right lanes and Copia on-ramp closed.

Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds on-ramp closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras four right lanes and Piedras exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia alternate lane closures.

Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins three right lanes and McRae on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete / Asphalt Repair

Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia right lane closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between US-54 connector and Copia right lane closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Chelsea right lane closed.

Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulders repairing asphalt.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, Nov. 5 and Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound at Sunland Park/Shadow Mountain intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Champions Place alternate lane closures.

Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Champions Place alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for electrical conduit and prepping for pouring drill shaft foundations.

Spur 37 (Vinton Road) Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 10

Spur 37 (Vinton Road) east and westbound between Doniphan and South Desert alternate lane closures.

Crews will be paving. Traffic down to one lane each direction.

Monday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Spur 37 (Vinton Road) east and westbound between Doniphan and South Desert alternate lane closures.

Crews will be paving. Expect delays up to 20 minutes.

Maintenance

Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 westbound between State Line and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m., through Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be pouring a new concrete bridge deck.

Monday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m., through Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be pouring a new concrete bridge deck.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 9. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang bridge pour, signs and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 9. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, Nov. 5, Monday Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 9. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang bridge pour and installing bridge structures.

Monday, Nov. 6 through Saturday, Nov. 11. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound alternating left lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and Americas Interchange.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Tuesday, Nov. 7. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Wednesday, Nov. 8. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Bob Hope Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 through Friday Nov. 10. Continuous from 5 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 8, through 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Alameda Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

IH-10 Widening Project

Tuesday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 10. Daily, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Eastlake Exit Ramp eastbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing curb.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, Nov. 13 through Wednesday, Nov. 15

Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue westbound right access lane to Loop 375 northbound will be closed.

Montana Entrance Ramp westbound onto Loop 375 northbound will be closed.

Crews will be moving installing storm drains.

Wednesday, Nov. 15. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Exit Ramp southbound from Loop 375 will be closed.

Crews will be moving concrete barriers.

