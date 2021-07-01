Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

News

by: Marcia Dunn, AP and KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Richard Drew

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

Branson’s company announced Thursday evening that its next test flight will be July 11 and that its founder will be among the six people on board.

The rocket ship will soar from Branson’s Spaceport America in Upham, New Mexico which about 50 miles away from Las Cruces.

Bezos plans to blast into space from the Sierra Blanca area on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Amazon founder will be on the debut flight of a Blue Origin rocket with people, accompanied by his brother, a female aerospace pioneer and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Residents of flooded neighborhood say they don't have flood insurance

UMC vaccination site at the coliseum to close

El Paso heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures across Borderland

Body recovered at Ascarate Park

CBP: Migrants steal weapons in Sierra Blanca

Local health officials advise El Pasoans to 'drain after the rain'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link