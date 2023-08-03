EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Moms on Board (MOB), will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an All-Abilities Playground at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4 at Risinger Park in Fabens.

Risinger Park, which is located at 301 Grace Street, is the second of three El Paso County All-Abilities Playgrounds completed with work being finalized in just under six months, according to a press release sent by the El Paso County.

The third remaining playground is set to open in late Fall of 2023 at Ascarate Park.

The county says an all-inclusive playground is a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities. They are designed to promote the healthy development of all children’s physical, social, cognitive and sensory abilities.

The all-abilities playground funding is also part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant, which was awarded to the County Parks and Recreation Department in early 2019.

“Children of all ages and abilities should be able to enjoy their neighborhood park,” said El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin. “Risinger Park is a very important part of the Fabens community, and the County wants to make sure that all children are able to enjoy and play in the park, regardless of any disability that they may have.”