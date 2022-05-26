DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna ISD said they are investigating a credible threat of violence.
According to the district, in light of the shooting in Uvalde and in an abundance of caution, Donna ISD will be canceling classes district-wide.
Officials are asking staff to work from home and say the security and safety of their students and staff come first.
The district said classes will resume on Tuesday morning, May 31.
- More recalls of products containing Jif peanut butter due to salmonella
- CDC: Nine monkeypox cases confirmed across seven states
- ‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance
- Delta ‘strategically’ dropping 100 flights daily this summer
- Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
- Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports