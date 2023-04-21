EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The art of perfecting a hard-boiled egg or seasoning a tender pork chashu can be difficult for most but not for this Borderland restaurant that specializes in Japanese cuisine.

Yamaguchi Ramen Bar is restaurant that serves traditional Japanese food while incorporating a bit of the Borderland’s unique palate into the food. The restaurant is jampacked with anime art on the walls, music on the loud speakers and food you can smell from miles away.

Yamaguchi Ramen Bar is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It is located on 1700 N Zaragoza Rd., Suite 151.

The restaurant opened its doors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. El Paso is able to indulge in Japanese-inspired ramen, the spicy lobster tail tonkotsu which is pork-based broth, chashu egg, shrimp tempura, green onion, naruto and golden corn. It’s all a foodie’s dream.

The birria ramen has beef birria, cilantro, egg and lime and was inspired by a traditional Borderland favorite, birria tacos.

The food isn’t the only thing getting the Japanese treatment. They offer drinks like boba tea, sake bombs and traditional Japanese beer that pairs nicely with all the ramen in the restaurant.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Once you step into the restaurant, you can’t help but notice the vibrant colors and anime paintings on the wall. Local artist Brandon Michael Soto was commissioned to paint the walls and give the ramen bar a unique feel.

The concept of the restaurant came from the owners’ personal experience with Japanese cuisine after being taught traditional Japanese methods and recipes by an Asian man they had met long ago, said Vincent Marquez, general manager.

Marquez adds the restaurant doesn’t only deliver on the flavor, but it also gives a fun environment to enjoy your food in. This family-friendly restaurant is a must try and if you find yourself in far East El Paso, Yamaguchi Ramen Bar is the place to be.

You can learn more about Yamaguchi Ramen Bar on their Instagram – Yamaguchi Ramen Bar (@yamaguchiramenbar) • Instagram photos and videos.