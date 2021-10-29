Revenue from DeadBeach Brewery “Lobo Lager” will go to El Paso Zoo Society

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo Society and DeadBeach Brewery have teamed up to bring awareness about the importance of being a part of animal conservation.

DeadBeach Brewery brewed a beer for the cause called Lobo Lager. A block party will be held at DeadBeach Brewery, 406 S. Durango St. 79901 on Saturday, October 30 from noon to 6:00 p.m. where anyone 21 years and older can purchase the lager.

“Animals have always had a huge part of my heart. The dedication and love the El Paso Zoo Society provides animals is unprecedented, we are excited to be a part of this partnership and encourage the community to keep animal conservation at the top of their mind.” said Gabriel Montoya, Head Brewer for DeadBeach Brewery.

Proceeds from the sales of the beer will go to the El Paso Zoo Society.

“We are so grateful for this partnership and the tremendous support we have received from DeadBeach Brewery. The Zoo Society is honored they have joined our mission of supporting the El Paso Zoo and Conservation!” said Renee Neuert, Executive Director, El Paso Zoo Society.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.