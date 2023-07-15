EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After 10 years with the El Paso Fire Department, Sergio Guillen decided it was time to follow his passion: woodworking. Initially starting as a hobby, Guillen has turned it into a successful business creating mid-century style furniture for his clients.

“I found a love for wanting to make more stuff and I became obsessed with it,” Guillen said.

Guillen first opened his shop from his backyard to create his pieces. He recently got in touch with a vendor from the Continental Dry Goods store about setting up the shop within the building.

He now has a space where he is able to build and shape his projects but has now opened his doors to those who want to build their own projects. Guillen began hosting classes to teach hobbyists and curious beginners about the world of woodworking even if they lack experience.

“There’s no one here that’s really willing to teach the hobby. I haven’t had anyone come to me and say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m doing this with this person’ and I just wanted to be able to show somebody without them having to go to YouTube,” Guillen said.

The classes have become popular among its attendees but according to Guillen, there are plans to expand.

“My end goal is to be able to open up a full woodworking school and eventually where I can have other people across the country who specialize in different types of woodworking bring them in so they can teach a certain class in those different styles of woodworking,” he said.

If you would like to sign up for any of the woodworking classes hosted by Guillen, you can reach out via Instagram at 915woodshop.

