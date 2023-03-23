EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Retired El Paso Police Chief, Robert ‘Bob’ Minnie passed away last Friday, at the age of 95.
Chief Minnie joined the El Paso Police Department July 28,1950 and served as Chief of Police from February 25,1971 to January 13,1977.
The funeral services for Chief Minnie are as follow:
- Viewing at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at San Jose Funeral Home located on 10950 Pellicano.
- Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at San Jose Funeral Home.
- Interment at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery located on 5200 Fred Wilson.