EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Retired El Paso Police Chief, Robert ‘Bob’ Minnie passed away last Friday, at the age of 95.

Chief Minnie joined the El Paso Police Department July 28,1950 and served as Chief of Police from February 25,1971 to January 13,1977.

Photo: Courtesy of EPPD

The funeral services for Chief Minnie are as follow: