EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Army colonel, who recently retired after nearly 30 years of service, said his time at Fort Bliss propelled him to success and helped him hone his skills as a public affairs officer.

Col. Joe Buccino, a 47-year-old native of Queens, New York, retired last week during a ceremony at U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., after 27 years in the Army.

Col. Joe Buccino, right, retires from the Army on July 26, 2023. Marine Maj. Gen. Sean Salene is at the left and Buccino’s wife, Chandani, is in the middle. Courtesy — retired Col. Joe Buccino.

Buccino served at Fort Bliss in 2012-2014. During his time at Fort Bliss, he served as the chief spokesperson for the 1st Armored Division after it moved from Germany to Fort Bliss. The last two years, he served as the lead public affairs soldier for both the division and the installation.

“Over 27 years, I had 14 assignments, 12 of those in the United States,” Buccino said. “That includes Fort Bragg, which carries a great historic legacy and culture of the 82nd Airborne Division. What I found almost immediately was, I never served at an Army base that carried the pride, companionship, culture and esprit de corps like Fort Bliss and El Paso.”

Buccino said that Fort Bliss and El Paso have a unique relationship that was largely built when retired Maj. Gen. Dana J.H. Pittard served as commanding general at Fort Bliss from 2010-2013. Pittard, who went to high school at Eastwood, also oversaw the relocation of the 1st Armored Division from Europe to Fort Bliss under the Base Realignment and Closure Process, which transformed the post from an air-defense installation into one of the Army’s premier training installations and one of its major force-projection platforms.

Buccino said he really learned how to become a public affairs soldier while serving at Fort Bliss, with several major national stories such as radiation being discovered at a former nuclear weapons bunker and mandatory budget cuts known as sequestration.

“I learned the instincts to connect people to ideas and for me, it was such a pleasure and wonder to do it,” Buccino said. “I was given a long leash by General Pittard and then General (Sean) MacFarland during his first year of his time there (at Fort Bliss).”

After leaving Fort Bliss, Buccino served as the chief public affairs soldier for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, worked for two U.S. secretaries of Defense (James Mattis and Patrick Shanahan) and then returned to Fort Bragg where he served as the chief spokesman for the installation and the 18th Airborne Corps.

After that, he served as the top spokesperson for U.S. Central Command. During that last assignment, Buccino experienced some controversy. The Army investigated him for using his personal phone and email for conducting official business, but he was cleared and able to retire at his full rank.

He said the process was fair and he looks forward to retirement.

He and his family plan to settle in Tampa and he plans to start a media consulting business with other former military public affairs people.

Right now, Buccino says he will take some time to reflect on his nearly three decades of service in the Army.

Serving at Fort Bliss “was a really great time in my career and life,” Buccino said. “As I close out my career and think back on it, I have great thoughts.”