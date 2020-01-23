Restaurant creates football length pizza to help raise money for Australian firefighters

(CNN) – An Italian restaurant in Australia made a massive pizza to help raise ‘dough’ for firefighters battling the devastating bushfires across the country.

The owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in Sydney wanted to do something big to help those fighting the fires, so they baked a behemoth pizza in a conveyor oven on Sunday.

The rectangular pizza was 16-inches wide and stretched 338 feet.

The bakers sliced the pizza up into four-thousand slices to feed the crowd that showed up to donate money to the new South Wales Rural Fire Service.

About 3,000 people attended the event, but it’s unclear how much money was raised.

At least 28 people have died nationwide since the fire season began in late July. It’s the worst in decades.

More than 3,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the state of New South Wales alone.