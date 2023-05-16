EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department released its response times to the drowning incident at Camp Cohen Water Park over Mother’s Day weekend.

The El Paso Fire Department revealed the response times of the drowning:

Call came in at 17:09:25

Crews were dispatched at 17:10:12

First unit on scene at 17:12:49

Total response time was 2 minutes and 37 seconds

The family created a GoFundMe asking for donations to lay Anthony Leo Malave to rest in Indiana, where he was born.

The family stated that 3-year-old Anthony and his mother loved to travel and the two were inseparable.

Anthony loved watching Cocomelon, Mickey Mouse and the outdoors.

KTSM has tried to reach out to the boy’s mother several times and has not heard back yet.

Courtesy: Gofundme

To view the Gofundme, click here.