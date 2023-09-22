Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45 and U.S. veterans are at an increased risk of suicide compared to other people. Amid this backdrop, many groups are working the help veterans heal and find help when in crisis. On Veteran Suicide Awareness Day, NewsNation’s special coverage is aimed at elevating the voices of veterans, their loved ones and caregivers fighting on the frontlines at home.

(NewsNation) — To help veterans more easily get help if they need support and care, NewsNation has listed some resources below, including support information shared by care providers, family members and other veterans who participated in our coverage of suicide prevention for Veteran Suicide Awareness Day.

Participating Organizations