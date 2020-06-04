Residents urged to take precautions as triple-digit heat approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community is encouraged to take extra precautions as triple-digit heat is predicted for the next several days.

We are looking and temperatures of over 100 degrees as we near the weekend, with low 70s and 80s. According to the National Weather Service, this could present a dangerous situation for El Pasoans who work or exercise outdoors.

“We realize that there are essential workers such as construction workers, whose jobs require them to work outside, and residents who prefer running or hiking in the outdoors,” said Angela Mora, Interim Public Health Director. “They need to be especially vigilant in maintaining their hydration, taking breaks to cool down, and be mindful of the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headaches and fainting.

Heat strokes can be life-threatening, and can also include a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, confusion and losing consciousness. Anyone with the symptoms of heat stroke should call 9-1-1, and move to a cooler place immediately.

Preventing heat-related illness is key and all residents should drink plenty of non-sugared and non-alcoholic fluids (please consult with your healthcare provider if you need to restrict fluid intake); wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; stay in air-conditioned places when possible; reduce exercise during the heat; and use sunscreen. The “Buddy System” should also be used to ensure neighbors and loved ones who may be elderly or at greater risk are practicing these recommendations, a release said.

According to a release, the Extreme Weather Task Force is also accepting donations of fans. They can be dropped off at local fire stations.

Those who are in need of a fan can dial 2-1-1 to see if they meet eligibility criteria. They will then receive details on how to receive a free fan.

For more information on heat-related illness please visit: www.cdc.gov/disasters/ extremeheat/index.html.