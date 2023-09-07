EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health’s Emergency Preparedness Program (PHEP) and the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management are celebrating National Preparedness Month by hosting the DPH Emergency Preparedness Carnival throughout the month.

National Preparedness Month is recognized nationwide every September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.

“We may not be able to predict every disaster or emergency we experience, but we have the opportunity to be proactive before, during, and after an emergency strikes. Preparedness allows us to reduce the impacts of a disaster to us as individuals but as a whole community as well,” said Chief Jorge Rodriguez, Emergency Management Coordinator for the El Paso Office Emergency Management.

The carnival will be taking place at the upcoming events:

Sept. 13 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa St.

Sept. 15 | 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Eastwood Park, 3110 Parkwood St.

In collaboration with the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

Sept. 29 | 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

In collaboration with the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

“National Preparedness Month reminds us that we are all prone to face emergencies. It is important for us to know our local hazards and how to prepare for them whether it is flooding, extreme weather, disease outbreaks, or man-made disasters,” said Ruth Castillo, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program Manager. “It is crucial for every household to have a plan of action in place and practice it with all the members of the family.”

The City of El Paso says guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn what is needed to build an emergency kit, how to prepare a family emergency plan, get tips to stay safe in case of an emergency, play games and win prizes in a carnival theme celebration.

This year’s theme, “Preparing for Older Adults,” focuses on preparing older adults for disaster, specifically those living alone, are low-income, have a disability or live in rural areas.

The city strongly encourages residents to integrate elderly family members and neighbors into the emergency planning and to have an emergency kit and an emergency plan for your family and pets.

For more information on National Preparedness Month, including tips and resources visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness National Preparedness Month tab.