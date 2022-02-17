EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department successfully extinguished a fire in West El Paso that was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, El Paso Fire Department public information officer said, the fire was first approached as a condition 2 fire, but was upgraded to condition 3, bringing in more vehicles.

Dueñas-Aguilar explained residents were evacuated from the building at the Santa Fe Place apartments and at least two units suffered damage.

EPFD confirmed two people were injured, one firefighter and one civilian, who were treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the fire was extinguished and a Sun Metro bus arrived to pick up residents who needed transportation to a safe lodging.

According to EPFD’s preliminary information , the fire started in an attic, but the investigation is still taking place to find out the exact cause.