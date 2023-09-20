EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following the large fire that happened on Tuesday Sept. 19, KTSM spoke with residents about concerns they have with the heavy smoke.

Even the morning afterward on Wednesday, Sept. 20, one resident still smelled the smoke and saw a dark haze over the neighborhood.

Fire crews worked through Tuesday night to put out the fire and still worked to contain the hotspots through late Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Roger Esparza with El Paso County Emergency Services District #2 said that for the time being, residents close by should wear a mask.

“There’s always concerns of heavy smoke with this magnitude, carcinogens are everywhere; of course, we take our precautions with air packs but as for the public there’s really not a lot we can do,” said Esparza.

However, one local resident said she is not concerned for herself, but for the older homeowners in the area.

“You can smell that heavy smoke and it was very gloomy over our house here, and I guess the concern is that you know we live in an older community there’s a lot of “abuelitos” around here and you know they’re older.”

According to Aileen Soto, another resident in the area, this is not the first time the recycle yard has gone up in flames.

With this being another time within a few years, she said it is time for either the city or the county to step in.

“Maybe have more regulations or stricter rules on whether that can be opened or not if it’s the same place burning multiple times in a span in less than five years, I just don’t think they should be allowed to continue to operate,” said Soto.

