UPDATE: Rescue crews get everyone off of stuck rollercoaster at Western Playland

Rescue crews get everyone off of stuck rollercoaster at Western Playland

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – Firetrucks, and police vehicles could be seen blocking the street in front of Western Playland in Sunland Park on Saturday night.

Our crews on the scene capturing video of people stuck on top of a rollercoaster while crews worked to get them down. We do not know how many people were on that rollercoaster.

At around 10:40 the last person was taken off of the rollercoaster by rescue crews.

We first heard of the incident around 8:30 Saturday night. So far no injuries have been reported.

This is still a developing story.

