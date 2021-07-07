Republican lawmaker enters race for New Mexico governor

State Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, speaks to staff before the start of the New Mexico Legislative session on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – State Rep. Rebecca Dow says she’ll seek the Republican nomination for governor of New Mexico in next year’s election.

The Truth or Consequences resident made the announcement Wednesday, becoming the fifth Republican looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Dow is serving her third term in the Legislature.

A consultant to early childhood providers, Dow says she’s tired of New Mexico being last when it comes to educational outcomes, child well-being and employment opportunities.

Lujan Grisham announced her reelection bid at a June rally in Albuquerque that was derailed by protesters upset over her handling of the pandemic.