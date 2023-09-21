TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to an X post by the NFL, the Cowboys star DB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL at practice on Thursday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed an MRI has already been done on Diggs’ knee and confirmed the season-ending injury.

Diggs has been a breakout star coming out of college with 17 interceptions and two touchdowns throughout his first three years in the league and already one interception in this early 2023 season.

Diggs joins standout rookie defender from East Texas DeMarvion Overshown on the injured list after he also tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Seahawks.

The Cowboys defense has only allowed 10 points in the first two games this year and will have to rely on Micah Parson to hold down the fort in their absence.