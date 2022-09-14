HOUSTON (CW39) — As the U.S. population continues to increase, it also continues to become more diverse. And a new survey shows that Texas is one of a number of states seeing more of that diversity.
In a new report released by WalletHub , Texas actually ranks as the 2nd most diverse state in all of America. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Diverse States in America,
The study determines where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S. – and where the population is relatively more homogeneous. So, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.
With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning September 15th and women holding a record number of Fortune 500 CEO positions (still only 8.8% of the total) this report is more timely than ever.
Lets look at how Texas ranks in certain key diversity factors compared to other states.
Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):
- 23rd – Income Diversity
- 9th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
- 4th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
- 3rd – Linguistic Diversity
- 26th – Birthplace Diversity
- 1st – Industry Diversity*
- 20th – Occupational Diversity*
- 26th – Worker-Class Diversity*
- 29th – Marital-Status Diversity
- 5th – Household-Size Diversity
- 6th – Religious Diversity
*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older
WalletHub breaks down the study in even further detail for each state as well. For the full report, click the WalletHub Link .