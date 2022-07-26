LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Park Service (NPS) rangers have confirmed there was a report of human remains found at Lake Mead Monday afternoon. According to the NPS, the report came from a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead around 4:30 p.m.

Earlier on Monday an 8 News Now viewer, Jesus Catalan, sent 8 News Now images of what he said were human remains. 8 News Now has blurred the photographs because it is unclear if these are actually human remains or the same remains the NPS is investigating.

Park rangers tell 8 News Now they “are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains. The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.”

Possible human remains discovered at Lake Mead on July 25, 2022. (Jesus Catalan/KLAS)

The discovery marks the third set of remains found in recent months.

In May, boaters discovered a body in a barrel. A week later, kayakers discovered skeletal remains, believed to be that of a drowning victim.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.