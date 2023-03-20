EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Lower Valley house fire that sent three children to the hospital and killed a family pet was determined to be an unintentional gas explosion, according to El Paso Fire Department officials.

A fire at Ventura and Padilla drives on Friday sent three children to the hospital – one with second-degree burns and two with smoke inhalation. A dog died in the fire.

The investigation found that the fire started in a front room area that includes the kitchen and living area.

Investigators said the fire was caused by the “unintentional ignition of a readily ignitable combustible gas.”

A GoFundMe has been created for the family who lost their home. To learn more or to donate, click here: Fundraiser by Rebecca Jaime : House Fire Recovery Fund (gofundme.com)