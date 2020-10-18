In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter speaks after leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter had long dismissed the charges as a politically motivated conspiracy to drive him from office. In an abrupt turnaround, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to illegally use at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including for his daughter’s birthday party at a posh hotel and an outing with friends at a French bistro. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.

Hunter, a Republican, is due to report to Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.

Related Content

Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.

Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in December.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.