Report: Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief reassigned

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector is being reassigned to Detroit, according to NBC News, which obtained an internal document.

According to the report, the reason for Aaron Hull’s reassignment isn’t clear, but it comes after reports of dangerous overcrowding and filthy conditions at Border Patrol facilities in the El Paso area. Hull’s reassignment also comes as migrant traffic from the south has been decreasing.

“We don’t operate detention centers but we do have temporary holding facilities in our Border Patrol stations and, yes, our numbers are way down,” Hull said during a news conference Monday in which officials from El Paso and Mexico announced a binational task force to address the situation at the border. “We are glad to see that the traffic has decreased. It makes it better from a law-enforcement standpoint and makes it better from a humanitarian standpoint.”

According to NBC News, the internal document said the chief patrol agent of California’s El Centro Sector, Gloria Chavez, will replace Hull as chief of the El Paso Sector until further notice.