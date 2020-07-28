Report: 2 killed in rollover crash after driver flees from Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Border Patrol pursuit during the weekend ended with a deadly crash and a brief manhunt for the driver.

U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a “suspicious” vehicle before the driver sped off about 6:20 a.m. Sunday near Bracketville, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Agents said they lost sight of the vehicle, but located it a short time later after it crashed and rolled over.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector discovered that some of the occupants had died and others seriously injured. Agents rendered aid before medical personnel arrived.

CBP says the driver fled on foot but was later apprehended.

In a statement, the agency did not say how many people died or were injured. But the Del Rio News-Herald reported that two Mexican nationals died in what officials believed was a botched human-smuggling attempt.

“At this time, the U.S. Border Patrol is cooperating with the active investigation, which is being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety,” the statement said. “The incident is also under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.”

