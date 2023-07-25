EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber of Commerce is continuing to work to get the Star on the Mountain back online after its latest round of being vandalized earlier this month.

“While repairs are underway, we are concurrently working with the El Paso Police Department, who continue their investigation into the damage,” read an update provided by the El Paso Chamber, which runs the Star on the Mountain program.

“The police have recently acquired video footage of the suspects, which will be released to the public via Crime Stoppers. We continue to call for the cooperation of the community on this matter, and urge anyone that has information about the suspects to come forward,” the statement continued.

The Chamber reported that several people were detained over the weekend for trespassing on the property where the Star is located.

“We would once again like to remind the public that the Star on the Mountain is on private property, and any individuals attempting to trespass will be apprehended,” the Chamber stated.

The Chamber did not provide a date when they expect repairs to be completed but said they will continue to provide updates.