Rep. Yvette Herrell takes tour of Fort Bliss on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell visited El Paso and toured Fort Bliss on Wednesday.

Herrell, the U.S. Representative for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, shared that she was looking for details about the Afghan refugee coming to United States, the vetting being done, as well as the recent assault of a female soldier at Fort Bliss by Afghan men.

“There have been reports of Afghan nationals engaging in violence against spouses and sexual assault of children in Wisconsin, and now we have learned that a group of Afghan men assaulted a female soldier at Fort Bliss.” said Rep. Herrell

“So far, there have been no arrests or charges. As a member of the Oversight Committee and Representative for the Second District, I am fighting the Biden administration for transparency and for the rights of American citizens to protect their communities.”

Similar resettlement efforts are underway at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Lee in Virginia, Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort Pickett in Virginia and other military facilities.

The refugees taken to Fort Bliss are actually being housed at the Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, which is also in Herrell’s district.

Last month, Herrell toured the resettlement operations at Holloman Air Force Base on Tuesday near Alamogordo.

