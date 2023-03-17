EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar D-16 met with business owners in El Paso Thursday and learned about their companies as well as the impacting issues, according to the press release.

“Rep. Escobar will be meeting with a group of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices alums to learn about their companies, hear about issues impacting small businesses and discuss common sense, actionable policy solutions that will help small business owners survive and thrive.” the press release stated.

The event took place at El Paso Inc. 209 Noble St. and Escobar met with the following businesses:

Jorge Ojeda, HAWK Construction.

Bernardino Olague, LEC Engineering, Inc.

J. Antonio Rico, ESEI.

Omar Veliz, Veliz Company.