HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday aimed at protecting marriage equality.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all the supporting Democrats present.

The bill provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages and is a direct response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s call for targeting multiple decisions that protect LGBTQ+ rights.

For federal purposes, the bill would also repeal the provisions that define marriage as between a man and woman, and spouse as a person of the opposite sex, so that all marriage can be valid under state law.

Local representatives weighed in on the vote as follows:

Mayra Flores (R) 34th District: Nay

Henry Cuellar (D) 28th District: Yea

Vicente Gonzalez (D) 15th District: Yea

ValleyCentral reached out to Rep. Flores for comment but did not hear back prior to the publishing of this article.

The bill is expected to fight an uphill battle in the Senate.