El Paso reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, 887 total cases

Rep. Henry Rivera explains expletives during El Paso City Council meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Rep. Henry Rivera spoke to KTSM after he was caught saying expletives in the background of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Rivera making the comment as Sito Negron, President of the Sunset Heights Neighborhood Improvement Association, was asking council to reopen public comment.

KTSM spoke with Rivera by phone. He claims he was speaking to someone else at the moment and said his comments were not directed to anyone in the meeting.

“Those comments were said while I was attending a personal matter,” Rivera said. “Unfortunately I did not mute the mic while addressing this personal matter and that is just a pitfall from working from home.”

Negron, who was speaking at the time, said people can watch the video and judge for themselves.

You can watch the hot mic moment above.

