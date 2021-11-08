Rep. Escobar shares thoughts on Federal vaccine mandate, migrant family separation payments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar talked to KTSM 9 about two of issues garnering a large amount of attention over the last week: the Federal mandated vaccines for employees and the potential for payments to those migrants separated at the border.

First, Rep. Escobar commented on November 22 deadline for Federal workers to get vaccinated.

“We are probably bound to lose some folks who have chosen not to fulfill the requirement and that is their choice, if they don’t want to meet the requirements in the workplace, then their choice is to leave,” said Escobar.

As for federal workers in El Paso, specifically U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Escobar says she has confidence that the majority of federal personal will get vaccinated.

“My hope is that our law enforcement agents see this requiremnt in the same light that they see all the other innumerable requirements that they have to fulfill for their duty’s especially as essential workers, as frontline workers, as leaders who in the community who interact with a lot of people and a lot of vulnerable populations, we want to make sure that we have a safe workplace and a safe community,” Escobar.

Escobar also commented on the payments from the federal government to the migrant families who were separated at the border. Saying no one should be surprised.

“Of course the federal government was going to be sued because of this Trump era policy. Everyone saw that coming. This is a gross violation of human rights…it’s a violation, many people called it and I would agree government-sanctioned kidnapping so no one should be shocked that there have been lawsuits as a result that have come of this.” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

Escobar added that the federal government is negotiating with the organizations that brought the lawsuits forward, but said she doesn’t know how many families will qualify and what the final payment will be.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.