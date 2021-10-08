Rep. Escobar says she expects evacuee village to remain at least until Spring following tour on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar toured the Afghan evacuees are being housed.

During a news conference following her return visit, Escobar said she expects the village to remain until the Spring. She added that everyone’s situation and timeline to be able to leave is different.

“There’s going to be some cases that are easier than others but as I said we were informed that the challenge is housing finding access to housing,” said Escobar.

Escobar said the first time she toured the evacuee village in August, saying then there were just under 1,000 people there and now there are just under 10,000. Saying when she was first there the focus was on the emergency situation and now it has transitioned to quality of life.

“We visited a school that is all volunteer-run by our afghan guests, and we saw students of all ages, spoke to the principal of the school the volunteer,” said Escobar. “We visited the child facility where there is access to toys and games and kids are playing, there are soccer fields every Thursday night the first armored division band plays a concert for the guests.”

She added that a continuing resolution was passed in congress to help evacuees transition into communities.

“Provides the resources that will help ensure that we expedite the movement from our guests out of Fort Bliss and into more permanent housing,” said Escobar.

Escobar took questions from the media following her visit and was asked about the Fort Bliss Solider who was assaulted by a group of Afghans on base.

“We did get a short briefing with the FBI special agent in charge Mr. Downy, who shared with us that the investigation is ongoing, that he could not share, would not share details of it with us. He did talk to me about how they are really working to expedite this,” said Escobar.

Escobar was also accompanied on her tour by Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33) and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29).

