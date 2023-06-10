EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland voters went to the polls Saturday, June 10, to decide a handful of races that were forced into a runoff.

In Horizon City’s mayor race, Andres “Andy” Renteria has the early lead after early voting totals were released just after 7 p.m. Renteria has 61.07 percent (273 votes) to 38.93 percent (174 votes) for Johnny “Doc” Duran.

In El Paso ISD’s District 2, Alejandro “Alex” Cuellar has the early lead with 58.30 percent (520 votes) over Will Veliz who has 41.70 percent (372). In District 6, Valerie Ganelon Beals leads with 50.85 percent of the early votes (629 votes). Jacqueline Martinez has 49.15 percent (608) in what looks like it could be a close race this evening.

In Ysleta ISD, Chris Hernandez has 60.08 percent of the early votes (158 votes) to 39.92 percent for Debbie Torres (105).

A runoff was necessary because candidates in these races were not able to secure a majority in the May 6 election.

Follow KTSM.com for election results. We will be updating this story as the County Elections Department releases results throughout the evening.